SFO gradually restarts international flights

The San Francisco International Airport (SFO) welcomed the return of service from several international airlines in June 2020, including the following:

June 4th

China Airlines resumed passenger flights to Taipei, operating one passenger flight per week

United Airlines resumed passenger flights to Frankfurt, operating three flights per week

June 8th

British Airways resumed daily passenger flights to London

June 11th

Philippine Airlines resumed flights to Manila, with plans for two flights per week

June 21st

Cathay Pacific resumed passenger flights to Hong Kong, with plans for three passenger flights per week

June 23rd

Lufthansa resumed flights to Munich, with plans for three flights per week

Please note: all flight information is subject to change and government approvals. Please check directly with your airline for the latest information.

Although these airlines are resuming limited service, all travel advisories, restrictions on entry, and arrival screening procedures remain in effect. These include the Department of Homeland Security arrival restrictions requiring American citizens, legal permanent residents, and their immediate families who have been in certain countries at any point in the 14 days before their scheduled arrival to the United States to travel through one of 15 airports upon arrival to the U.S., submit to an enhanced entry screening and self-quarantine for 14 days once they reach their final destination. For more information, please visit www.flysfo.com/covid19.

The Official Airline Guide (OAG) provides a database of airlines’ flight schedules that is updated periodically. According to the June 15, 2020, OAG schedules, SFO has an average of 62 weekly international flights scheduled for the month of June 2020, and 270 weekly international flights scheduled for the month of July 2020. This compares to original schedules, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, of 891 weekly international flights scheduled for the month of June 2020, and 935 weekly international flights scheduled for the month of July 2020.