Voting now open for World Travel Awards 2020 programme

World Travel Awards (WTA) is calling on industry professionals and consumers worldwide to vote for the finest travel and tourism brands in the world.

Voting is now open for Africa, Asia, Europe, Indian Ocean, North America, Middle East and Oceania.

Meanwhile, organisations wishing to enter the WTA 2020 programme can still submit their application to participate and stand a chance to win the most prestigious accolade in travel and tourism. The late entry deadline is 30 June.

Graham Cooke, Founder, WTA said: “With voting now open across a number of regions, it is time to make your voice heard by voting for the organisations that are raising the bar of travel excellence. WTA is regarded as the highest accolade in the industry, and your vote can really make a difference.”

Nominees this year cover a broad spectrum of categories including Aviation, Tourist Attractions, Car Hire, Cruise, Destinations, Hotels & Resorts, Meetings & Events, Travel Agencies, Tour Operators and Travel Technology. The

2020 nominations are listed on the WTA website.

Region Voting Closing Date Africa 22 August 2020 Asia 24 September 2020 Europe 17 August 2020 Indian Ocean 22 August 2020 North America 3 September 2020 Middle East 10 September 2020 Oceania 24 September 2020

To register to vote, visit worldtravelawards.com/vote.

Notes to Editors

About World Travel Awards

WTA was established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all sectors of the tourism industry.

Today, the WTA brand is recognised globally as the ultimate hallmark of quality, with winners setting the benchmark to which all others aspire.

Each year, WTA covers the globe with a series of regional gala ceremonies staged to recognise and celebrate individual and collective success within each key geographical region.

WTA gala ceremonies are widely regarded as the best networking opportunities in the travel industry, attended by government and industry leaders, luminaries and international print and broadcast media.

For more information about WTA visit worldtravelawards.com.