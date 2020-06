Turkish police on Monday detained at least 55 suspected drug dealers in Turkey’s most populated city Istanbul.

The state-run Anadolu agency said anti-drug police units launched simultaneous operations in 53 different locations across the city to catch the suspects.

The raids were backed by a total of 400 police officers, including special action forces, and police helicopters, press reports said.

Police also seized multiple weapons and drugs in the operations, the TRT broadcaster added.