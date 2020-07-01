Border violator killed in Azerbaijan-Iran border shootout

A man was killed in a shootout that involved Azerbaijani border patrol guards and two border violators who attempted to illegally cross the border from Iran into Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan’s State Border Service said Tuesday.

The incident took place near Beylagan district in the northwestern part of Azerbaijan. The armed group attempting to cross the border opened fire on the border patrol in response to warning shots, the border service told local media.

The violators were armed and were carrying bags. One of them was killed, while another retreated, according to the State Border Service.

Border guards discovered a sawed-off shotgun and two bags, reportedly containing narcotic drugs, weighing about 33 kg at the scene.

The Office of the Military Prosecutor has launched an investigation into the incident.

There have been several incidents of drug trafficking recorded along the Azerbaijan-Iran border. Last October, one Azerbaijani soldier was killed and another wounded when border security tried to prevent a group of armed men from illegally crossing the border from Iran.