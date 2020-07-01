Italy Covid figures latest – 142 new infections

A total of 142 people got infected by the new coronavirus over the past 24 hours, compared to 126 new infections on Monday, the Italian Ministry of Health said Tuesday in its daily report.

However, total active cases decreased to 15,563, against 16,496 on Monday.

Of the active cases, 1,090 people were hospitalized with symptoms (down from 1,120 on Monday) and 14,380 were quarantined at home because they are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms. A total of 93 patients are in the ICU, down from 96 on Monday.

Another 23 COVID-19 patients died over the past day, bringing the overall death toll in the country to 34,767. Meanwhile, a total of 190,248 patients have recovered, up from 189,196 on Monday.

The overall number of COVID-19 cases combining infections, fatalities and recoveries rose by 142 to 240,578 nationwide over the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said.

The northern, densely populated Lombardy region whose capital is Milan, still led among Italy’s 20 regions in terms of caseload, with 10,060 active infections, 16,644 deaths, and 67,197 recoveries.

The Health Ministry also said 5,390,110 swabs to test for the virus have been carried out so far, up by 48,273 compared to Monday.