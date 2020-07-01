Leaders of Turkey, Russia and Iran to discuss Syria

Turkey has announced that the leaders of Turkey, Russia and Iran will hold an Astana summit on Wednesday via teleconference, as part of their efforts to end the conflict in Syria.

“The 6th Tripartite Summit Meeting in Astana format will be held on July 1, 2020, via videoconference with the participation of our president Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the president of the Republic of Iran, Hassan Rouhani, and the president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin,” the Turkish presidency said in a written statement.

The summit aims “to assess the current developments in Syria, to maintain the ceasefire in the field, to provide the conditions necessary for the voluntary return of refugees, and discuss joint steps to be taken in the coming period to advance the political process,” it added.

The Astana process was launched by Russia, Turkey and Iran in January 2017, in an effort to bring all warring parties in Syria to the negotiating table as a complementary part of the UN-sponsored peace talks in Geneva.