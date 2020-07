Ukraine reported on Tuesday 706 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the national tally to 44,334.

Among the confirmed cases, 19,115 have recovered and 1,159 have died, the National Security and Defense Council said.

As of Tuesday morning, 3,238 children and 6,721 physicians have been confirmed with the virus.

The number of COVID-19 cases has been increasing rapidly in Ukraine, prompting the government to extend the adaptive quarantine measures until July 31.