BiH draws for domestic league new season

Although the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic has broken out, the draw for the new season of the Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) Premier League has been held on Thursday in the premises of the Football Association of BiH.

The draw was broadcast live on the official YouTube channel of the National Assembly of BiH, and the presence of media representatives was not allowed due to the situation caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The new season will start on August 1, however, due to the current pandemic situation, the league is still uncertain.

“We planned for it to start on August 1, however, it all depends on the epidemiological situation. We will continue to monitor its development, and implement any decision made by the competent authorities,” the football association said.

According to the draw, the Sarajevo derby will be played in the ninth round at the Asim Ferhatovic Hase Stadium. The Mostar derby is scheduled for the second round at the Rodeni Stadium.

A total of 12 clubs participate in the Bosnian football Premier league.