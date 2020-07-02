Lithuania’s central bank issues “coin of hope” to mark virus solidarity

Lithuania’s central bank issued on Wednesday a new collector’s coin to mark the universal values of unity and solidarity in the face of the coronavirus crisis.

Dedicated to “hope,” the coin is minted in silver with a nominal value of five euros (5.63 U.S. dollars) and in copper and nickel with a nominal value of 1.5 euros, the Bank of Lithuania said in a press release.

“The coin dedicated to hope is a symbol, proving that we can survive any difficulties thrown at us, that even at the darkest of times we help each other, unite and work for a common cause,” said Asta Kuniyoshi, deputy chair of the bank’s Management Board.

“This coin is also an opportunity to pay tribute to anyone who contributed to combating the pandemic — from doctors to every single person around the world — all those who conscientiously followed every recommendation, worked remotely, taught their children at home, and supported their loved ones,” she added.

The reverse of the coin depicts a ray of light illuminating the year 2020, and the shadow from the numbers of the date forms the international distress signal SOS.

The minimalistic obverse of the coin features the pointer arrow of a measuring instrument having reached its critical limit. On the five-euro coin, this limit is marked in red.

The edge of the five-euro coin is inscribed with a phrase in Latin and Lithuanian: Post tenebras spero lucem — After darkness, I hope for light.