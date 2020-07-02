Namibia embarks on exercise to boost giraffe populations in communal conservancies

Namibia’s environment ministry in collaboration with the Giraffe Conservation Foundation (GCF) translocated 30 giraffes to two communal conservancies and a national park in the country during the month of June, an official said Wednesday.

The aim of the exercise is to boost existing populations and increase the genetic diversity of the animals, the Ministry of Environment spokesperson Romeo Muyunda said in a statement.

“The translocation was in response to the request by the conservancy committees to boost their existing small giraffe populations with additional animals to improve the genetic diversity of giraffe in the area, and also to increase the local tourism potential which would greatly benefit the conservancy and all its members,” he added.

Muyunda said the ministry will continue to seek intervention that not only promotes the conservation of natural resources but also caters to the social and economic development of the people.

Stephanie Fennessy, director of GCF said giraffe conservation is a conservation success story in Namibia, and they are proud to play a small role in it.

“We are looking forward to repeating this success and hope to bring more giraffe to other communal conservancies in Namibia in the coming years,” she said.

The ministry captured and translocated 13 giraffes to Mangetti National Park in Kavango West region; three to Okongo conservancy in Ohangwena region and 14 others to Doro Nawas conservancy in the Kunene region.

The GCF is the only organization in the world that concentrates solely on the conservation and management of giraffe in the wild throughout Africa.