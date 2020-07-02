Qatar Airways to operate three weekly flights to Toronto from 4 July 2020

Qatar Airways is pleased to announce it will operate three weekly flights to Toronto Pearson International Airport from 4 July 2020. The flights will be operated by an Airbus A350-900 offering 36 seats in Business Class and 247 seats in Economy Class.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said: “In these difficult times, customers are looking for an airline they can rely on and trust. Our unrivalled experience in taking people home safely and reliably continues to provide the assurance people need. We have built a strong level of confidence with passengers, governments, trade partners, and airports as a trusted partner during this crisis and we intend to continue delivering on this mission.

“We have worked closely with the Government of Canada and its embassies around the world during this crisis to bring home safely over 16,000 Canadians through our scheduled flights to Montreal and special charter flights to Toronto and Vancouver. Qatar Airways has never stopped operating to Canada throughout this crisis and we are pleased to be able to further strengthen our support to the people of Canada with the addition of these three weekly scheduled flights to Toronto.”

By maintaining a network that never fell below 30 destinations during this crisis, and the provision of over 300 charter flights globally, Qatar Airways has helped repatriate close to two million during this crisis. The national carrier of the State of Qatar has received widespread praise and thanks from passengers and governments, including Canadian embassies worldwide, as the airline that can be relied on to take people home.

With the addition of scheduled flights to Toronto, Qatar Airways will operate seven passenger flights per week to Canada:

· Three-weekly flights to Toronto (Airbus A350-900)

· Four-weekly flights to Montreal (Airbus A350-900 and Boeing 777)

Qatar Airways currently operates one of the largest global networks with over 275 weekly flights to 49 destinations worldwide, with more destinations planned to resume flights in July. Passengers travelling to and from Canada will enjoy a seamless connection through the airline’s hub and home, Hamad International Airport, which was recently ranked by the SKYTRAX World Airport Awards 2020 as the ‘Best Airport in the Middle East’ for the sixth year in a row and ‘Third Best Airport in the World’, moving up one position from last year’s ranking.

To ensure travellers can plan their travel with peace of mind, the airline has also extended its booking policies to offer even more choice to its passengers. The airline will allow unlimited date changes, and passengers can change their destination as often as they need if it is within 5,000 miles of the original destination. The airline will not charge any fare differences for travel completed before 31 December 2020, after which fare rules will apply. All tickets booked for travel up to 31 December 2020 will be valid for two years from the date of issuance. For full terms and conditions visit qatarairways.com/RelyOnUs.

Qatar Airways has further enhanced its onboard safety measures for passengers and cabin crew. The airline has introduced Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for cabin crew which includes gloves, face masks, safety glasses and a new protective gown that is fitted over their uniforms. A modified service that reduces interactions between passengers and the crew inflight has also been introduced.

Onboard, all Qatar Airways passengers are now provided with a complimentary protective kit. Inside a ziplock pouch they will find a single-use surgical face mask, large disposable powder-free gloves and an alcohol-based hand sanitiser gel. The airline has also introduced disposable face shields for adults and children. Passengers travelling from Hamad International Airport (HIA) will receive their face shields at the check-in counters, whereas at other destinations, the face shields will be distributed at the boarding gates. For full details of all the measures that have been implemented onboard and in HIA, please visit qatarairways.com/safety.

