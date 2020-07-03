32 injured in S. Poland road accident

A collision involving two lorries and a coach occured Thursday afternoon near the village of Boguslawice in southern Poland, leaving 32 people wounded and unknown chemical spilled.

According to Deputy Health Minister Waldemar Kraska, among the injured, six are in serious condition. Four helicopters have been used to transport the wounded to hospitals.

Fire services have reported that one of the lorries, which tipped over and caught fire, was transporting a dangerous substance which spilled out on the tarmac. Exact details are unknown as the documentation was lost in the fire.

The coach collided rear-end with the second lorry, that partly caught fire from the tanker.

The section of the national highway where the accident occurred was under construction.