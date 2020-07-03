Senegal’s COVID-19 cases jump to 7,164 with 110 more cases

Senegalese Ministry of Health and Social Action on Friday reported 110 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bring the total number of confirmed cases to 7,164 in Senegal.

According to the ministry’s director of prevention Mamadou Ndiaye, among the 1,078 tests carried out in the past 24 hours, 110 turned out to be positive, including 80 follow-up contact cases, 29 community transmission ones and one imported case detected at the airport.

Ndiaye indicated that the number of patients cured of COVID-19 has reached 4,666 with another 67 patients discharged from hospitals.

As for the patients who have lost their lives to COVID-19 in Senegal, Ndiaye deplored four additional deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll up to 125.

Also on Friday, Chinese Embassy in Senegal handed over Chinese government’s third batch of donation to Senegalese Ministry of Health and Social Action.

The ministry’s general secretary Alassane Mbengue said the donation from China “reflected the quality of relations between Senegal and China”.

This batch of donation of medical supplies would essentially reinforce the protection of frontline medical staff in Senegal, said Mbengue.