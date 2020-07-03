Turkish Defense Ministry delegation visits Libya

A Turkish delegation visited Libya to review the activities carried out under a memorandum of understanding between the two countries, a statement by Turkey’s Defense Ministry said on Friday.

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and Chief of General Staff Gen. Yasar Guler visited Libya, it said.

A military ceremony was held for the Turkish delegation upon their arrival at the Mitiga International Airport in the capital Tripoli.

The Turkish delegation visited the Defense Security Cooperation and Training Assistance Advisory Command, which was created under a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Turkey and the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) of Libya, said the statement.

Turkish Naval Forces Commander Adm. Adnan Ozbal also paid a visit to Libya on Wednesday and met with Libyan Army’s Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Mohammed Al-Sharif.

Last year, Ankara signed security and military cooperation agreements as well as a maritime boundary memorandum with the GNA.

In January, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey is “gradually” sending troops to Libya under the deal. Turkish authorities identify their military support as “consultancy” to the GNA troops.

Turkey backs the GNA led by Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj and has signed a military cooperation agreement with it to support its fight against General Khalifa Haftar.

Libya has been locked in a civil war since the ouster and killing of former leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, and has been divided between the powers of GNA and the eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA) led by Haftar.