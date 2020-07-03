Turkish police detain 17 IS suspects in Istanbul

Turkish police detained 17 people, including nine foreign nationals, in Turkey’s biggest city of Istanbul over their suspected links to the Islamic State (IS), local media reported on Friday.

Police launched operations simultaneously in 14 locations across the city to capture the suspects, who were allegedly in contact with the members of the terrorist group in conflict zones, the state-run Anadolu agency said.

It added that those targeted in operations have been praising the activities of the IS on social media.

Police also seized a gun, two bullets, and many digital materials during the raids, it said.

Turkish authorities have launched a deportation procedure for the foreign nationals, the report added without revealing their nationalities.

The IS was blamed for a spate of deadly attacks over the years in Turkey, in which more than 300 people were killed.