756 new COVID-19 infections detected in Qatar, 98,653 in total

Qatar’s Health Ministry on Friday announced 756 new infections of COVID-19, increasing the total number of confirmed cases in the Gulf state to 98,653.

“Some 1,986 people recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 88,583, while three others died, raising the fatalities to 121,” the official Qatar News Agency reported, quoting a statement by the ministry.

It revealed that infections have been soaring due to people’s gatherings and visits, and ignoring of preventive measures recommended by the government, the most important of which are staying at home and maintaining social distancing.

A total of 372,005 persons in Qatar have undergone lab tests for COVID-19 so far, it added.