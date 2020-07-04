Aviation: Four killed in small plane crash in Utah mountain area

Four people were killed when a small plane crashed in American Fork Canyon, a mountain area known for great outdoor activities in U.S. state of Utah, officials said on Friday.

Sergeant Spencer Cannon with Utah County Sheriff’s Office was quoted by local ABC 4 news channel as saying that the incident occurred at about 8:00 a.m. local time in the Box Elder Peak area, whose summit is over 11,100 feet (3,383 meters).

All four individuals on board were killed, Cannon confirmed, adding rescue crews had arrived and are now working to assess the scene and investigate exactly what had happened.

American Fork Canyon, located about 55 kilometers south of Salt Lake City, is home to many hiking, biking and equestrian trails with several established campgrounds.