Germany to tackle key environmental problems of Baltic Sea

Germany would tackle key environmental problems in the Baltic Sea during its chairmanship for two years of the Helsinki Commission (HELCOM), the German Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation, and Nuclear Safety has announced .

The oversupply of nutrients, ammunition dumps, waste in the sea, underwater noise and climate change were the burdens on the marine ecosystems of the Baltic Sea which Germany would like to address during its presidency which started on Wednesday, according to the ministry.

“A polluted marine environment worsens our quality of life, the basis of our livelihoods and our economic power,” said German Environment Minister Svenja Schulze.

She said Germany would be particularly engaged in promoting “better protection of marine species and habitats” in the Helsinki Commission. “Ecosystems need to be resilient to withstand the stresses of climate change and human intervention,” Schulze said.

HELCOM is a joint initiative of the Baltic Sea coastal countries to protect the Baltic Sea against all forms of pollution from land, sea and air.