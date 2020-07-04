Israeli researchers find connection between heart diseases, cancer

Israeli researchers have found connection between heart diseases and cancer, Israel Institute of Technology (Technion) has said.

The findings, published in the journal Circulation, could potentially help cardio-oncologists slow cancer progression and improve cancer outcomes.

The team have determined that early changes in the heart resulting from cardiac disease or damage (cardiac remodelling) promotes cancer progression.

Previous studies have indicated that cancer and cardiovascular diseases are connected, and that heart failure and stress correlate with a poor cancer prognosis.

While it has been determined that chemotherapy drugs can be damaging to heart muscle, the effects of heart remodelling on cancer are not well known.

To uncover the connection between heart remodelling and cancer, the team have investigated whether early cardiac remodelling in the absence of heart failure promotes cancer.

The team found in mice experiments that increasing heart cell growth results in the development of larger cancerous tumors.

The results of the study highlight the connection between cardiovascular disease and cancer, and the importance of early diagnosis and treatment of cardiac disease in cancer patients.