Morocco’s COVID-19 cases surpass 13,000

A total of 319 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Morocco on Friday, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 13,228.

The number of the patients cured increased to 9,160 with 70 new recoveries, said Hind Ezzine, head of the Department of Epidemic Diseases of the Ministry of Health, at a regular press briefing.

Ezzine said that the country’s COVID-19 death toll stood at 230, as one new fatality was recorded in the last 24 hours.

Some 719,206 diagnostic tests for COVID-19 have been carried out in Morocco since the start of the outbreak in the country on March 2, she said, adding that the number of active cases stands at 3,898, including 19 cases in intensive care units.

Casablanca remained the worst-hit region in the country with 26.6 percent of cases, followed by Tangier with 19.1 percent.

The COVID-19 death rate in Morocco stabilizes at 1.7 percent, with the recovery rate at 68.9 percent, the official noted.

China has helped Morocco in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

A batch of medical supplies donated by the government of northwest China’s Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region was transported on June 8 to Casablanca-Settat in Morocco.

On May 14, China Development Bank sent a batch of donation, including respirators and medical protective masks, to Morocco to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

China’s Guizhou Province has also donated 15,000 surgical gloves, 20,000 medical masks and 2,000 protective suits to help Moroccan medical workers fight the pandemic.