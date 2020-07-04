Spain registers rise in new COVID-19 cases in past week

The Spanish Health Ministry on Friday reported that 21 people have died of the COVID-19 over the past seven days in the country, and 2,028 new cases have been detected over the same period.

It raised the total cases in the country to 250,545. The death toll of the disease has reached 28,385 in Spain.

The new figure is higher than the 1,758 new infections reported in the previous seven days.

The ministry also said that 42 localized outbreaks of the COVID-19 are now active in Spain, twice as many as that on June 26.

Fernando Simon, director of the Health Ministry’s Coordination Centre for Health Alerts and Emergencies, explained in a daily press conference on Friday that although the number of new cases appeared to be rising slightly, “uncontrolled” infection in the community was dropping “week by week.”

He added that only 8 percent of the cases now require hospital treatment, in contrast to 23 percent two months ago. The official said it was because the average age of patients was falling to 47 for women and 50 for men, and the majority of the recoveries now were “healthy and young” people.