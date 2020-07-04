Spain’s health authorities warn smoking, vaping increases risk of coronavirus infection

Spain’s Public Health Commission has warned that smoking could increase the risk of coronavirus infection and recommended that smoking and vaping in social settings should be avoided.

The warning is contained in a document entitled “Position on consuming tobacco and related substances during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The document highlights the risks associated with smoking and vaping, warning that in addition to the damage to health caused by tobacco, lowering face masks and having hands in contact with the smoker’s mouth could present an extra risk of infection.

The document explains that exhaling while smoking involves expelling respiratory droplets, which “can contain viral load and be highly contagious,” especially as this often takes place in situations that can lead to “the relaxation factor of the social safety distance”.

The Spanish health ministry also says that the use of tobacco and vaping products “should be avoided in community and social environments and, if it is carried out, it must be done in separate open spaces, limiting the personal hygiene measures of those who consume with hand washing prior to and after handling products and utensils.”

The health ministry cites studies which show that smokers are more likely to be badly affected by COVID-19 than non-smokers.

“Regarding the relationship between smoking and the progression of COVID-19, current evidence indicates that smoking is associated with its negative progression and with adverse results,” explains the document, adding that there is “increasing evidence that the use of electronic cigarettes produces side effects in the lungs, heart and blood vessels, and this could increase the risk of severe complications from COVID-19.”