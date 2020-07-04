Turkey reports 1,172 new COVID-19 cases, 203,456 in total

Turkey’s COVID-19 cases increased by 1,172 on Friday, while the total cases climbed to 203,456, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.

Meanwhile, 19 people died in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 5,186, the minister tweeted.

Turkey conducted 52,141 tests in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall number of tests to 3,535,818, he said.

A total of 1,313 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, raising the total recoveries to 178,278 in Turkey since the outbreak, Koca said, noting that 1,082 patients are being treated in intensive care units and 374 are intubated.

“The spread of the virus is fast; it takes time for cases to decrease,” the minister stated.

Turkey reported the first COVID-19 case on March 11.

Turkey and China have supported each other in the fight against COVID-19. Chinese doctors and medical experts have held video conferences with Turkish counterparts to share China’s experience in treating coronavirus patients, protecting medical workers, and controlling the spread of the virus.