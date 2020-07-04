U.S. South Carolina reports 20.7 pct positivity rate from new coronavirus tests

The southern U.S. state of South Carolina reported 1,558 new COVID-19 cases and 10 new confirmed deaths on Friday, representing a positivity rate of 20.7 percent in new cases, according to a CNN report.

There are currently 1,148 hospital beds occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19 in the state, said a statement from the state’s Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The state is currently at a 72.68-percent hospital bed utilization rate, the statement added.

South Carolina has a total of 41,413 confirmed cases, 119 probable cases, 787 confirmed deaths and six probable deaths, said the statement.

Infections are up in at least 36 U.S. states as the country heads into Fourth of July weekend, according to a CNN tally as of Friday.