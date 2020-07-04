UAE reports 672 new COVID-19 cases, 50,141 in total

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Friday announced 672 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total confirmed cases in the country to 50,141.

UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention said in a statement the new cases include many nationalities. All are in a stable condition and receiving medical treatment.

Some 489 more patients have recovered from the virus, taking the tally of recoveries in the UAE to 39,153, according to the ministry.

The ministry also confirmed one more death, pushing the country’s death toll from the pandemic to 318.

The UAE was the first among the Gulf countries to report COVID-19 cases.

It has been showing solidarity with China in the fight against the novel coronavirus.

On Feb. 2 and March 12, the iconic landmarks in the UAE, including Burj Khalifa in Dubai, were lit up in the colors of China’s national flag to show solidarity.

In late April, the Chinese consulate general in Dubai organized an online conference for Chinese doctors and medical experts to share experience in preventing and treating the coronavirus with the UAE counterparts.