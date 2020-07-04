UN, int’l organizations reveal impact of COVID-19 on food security in Iraq: report

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, several UN and international organizations have issued a report on the impact of the crisis on food security in Iraq, and made joint recommendations in an attempt to support the war-torn country.

A statement by United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq obtained by Xinhua on Friday said that the Food and Agriculture Organization, International Fund for Agricultural Development, World Food Program and the World Bank have analyzed food availability and access, with a particular focus on vulnerable populations.

“Around 4.8 million people (12 percent of Iraq’s total population) are using negative coping strategies to meet their food needs, and a large stimulus package will be required to re-start the economy, beyond the current measures to mitigate the impact on households and businesses,” the statement said.

“On the other hand, food availability has been stable overall, with above-average cereal production in the 2019/2020 season, and the government of Iraq taking a proactive role to keep the food system open despite lockdowns. Food imports have continued,” the statement added.

It said that the humanitarian, social protection and development responses have stepped up in the country, both from the government financial grants and supporting partners. “However, global trends have had a cascading impact on Iraq.”

The fall in oil prices and the slow recovery of the global oil market have caused negative implications for the country’s budget, and may affect the government’s ability to continue to fund social protection programs and agriculture subsidies, the statement said.

“All possible efforts will be made to support the government of Iraq and implement the proposed recommendations,” it added.