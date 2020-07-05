6 confirmed dead, 1 missing following boat mishap in Nigeria

Six people were confirmed dead while one other was declared missing following a boat mishap in Nigeria’s commercial hub, Lagos, said local authorities on Saturday.

The Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) said a rescue operation was still ongoing after the accident near Ikorodu, the outskirts of Lagos, on Friday.

A total of 21 people, including the captain, were aboard the ferry, but 14 of them were rescued alive, said Oluwadamilola Emmanuel, general manager of LASWA.

Emmanuel told reporters in the city of Lagos that the boat ran into an unforeseen object on the waterways, which resulted in the mishap.

The accident happened at Owode-Ibeshe, near Ikorodu, at about 8.30 p.m. local time on Friday.

Emmanuel said both the boat operator and the passengers broke the law against night travel on waterways.

The Lagos government has repeatedly warned boat operators and passengers against night travel on the Lagos inland waterways.