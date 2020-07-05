At least seven injured in huge blast in Somali capital

At least seven people have been injured following a huge blast in the Somali capital here early Saturday, a medical charity said.

Abdikadir Abdirrahman Haji Aden, director of Aamin Ambulance, said the injuries were caused by a suicide car bomber at a seaport in the restive capital.

Police have not yet confirmed casualties, saying a suicide bomber attempted to force his car laden with explosives through a checkpoint in front of Mogadishu’s revenue headquarters, but the security forces opened fire at the car, killing the bomber.

“The vehicle later exploded, resulting in casualties,” said a police officer at the scene who did not want to be identified.

Somali government spokesman Ismael Mukhtar Omar said only the suicide bomber died in the blast.

Halima Abdi, a witness, said he heard a heavy explosion and saw dark plumes of smoke billowing from the scene.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but the al-Shabab militant group has conducted several such attacks in the city.