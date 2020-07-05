Egypt court confirms 15-year imprisonment for activist on 2011 violence charges

Egypt’s top Court of Cassation upheld on Saturday a previous court ruling that sentenced activist Ahmed Douma to 15 years in prison on charges of rioting in 2011, state-run Ahram newspaper reported.

Douma, a prominent figure of Jan. 25 uprising that toppled late President Hosni Mubarak and also the founder of the now-banned April 6 Youth Movement, was fined 6 million Egyptian pounds (nearly 372,500 U.S. dollars) over taking part in a protest in December 2011, in which a science academy was set ablaze.

He faced the charges of illegal assembly, weapons possession, assaulting police and military forces, and vandalizing government properties, including the cabinet and parliament buildings.

In another case, he has been imprisoned since 2013 for violating a law that banned unlicensed protests and clashing with the security forces.

Douma received 25 years in prison in 2015, but an appeal court has overturned the ruling in 2017 and ordered a retrial.