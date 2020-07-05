Egypt’s Red Sea resort city receives 899 foreign tourists

Egypt’s Red Sea resort city of Hurghada received on Saturday 899 foreign tourists aboard five flights coming from Switzerland, Belarus and Ukraine, the Red Sea governor told reporters at Hurghada airport.

The Switzerland’s flight also carried tourists from Germany, France, Belgium and Greece, Red Sea Governor Amr Hanafy pointed out.

He stressed that precautionary measures against COVID-19 pandemic were strictly implemented at Hurghada airport upon the visitors’ arrival.

Egypt resumed international flights on July 1 after more than three months of suspension.

Over the past couple of days, the popular Red Sea resort cities of Hurghada and Sharm el-Sheikh received more than 600 tourists from Switzerland, Belarus and Ukraine.

Egypt has recently lifted a partial nighttime curfew imposed in the country over the past three months, reopening restaurants, cafes, theaters and cinemas, as well as museums and archeological sites for tourists, with limited capacity.

Since mid-May, Egypt has reopened 487 hotels after they were given official hygiene safety certificates, the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities said earlier on Saturday.

Tourism is one of the main sources of national income and foreign currency in Egypt. The country’s tourism revenues hit a record high of 13 billion U.S. dollars in 2019.