Interview: Pjanic confident of future at Barcelona

In an interview published on Saturday by Liberation, a popular Bosnia and Herzegovina newspaper, Bosnian star Miralem Pjanic said he is confident of his future at Barcelona.

Barcelona officially announced on Monday that Juventus midfielder Pjanic will join the club at the end of the season.

“It’s been a long and big journey and for me this is a dream come true. This is the highest level I’ve been able to reach. When this happened, there were a lot of emotions. I was glad. I’m glad because myself, because of my parents, because of the whole of BiH. I hope that I will be an example to many young people from our country who will want to achieve such a career and reach the highest level,” said Pjanic.

The midfielder admitted he will face big challenges, but also explained that he is used to the pressure.

“I’ve been living with pressure since I was 17 or 18. A lot has always been expected of me. There used to be criticism, but it’s all part of one career. I don’t have a problem with it, I have to deal with it and I have to accept that I have important role in all the clubs I played in. I never sat on the bench, but I always played, which means that I was highly valued in those clubs and with those coaches,” Pjanic emphasized.

He also pointed out that he can’t wait to perform with Lionel Messi.

“Messi has proved who he is and what he is. We will all have the opportunity to continue playing with such a player and it will be a big plus for us,” said Pjanic.

“I am pleased that I always had a correct relationship with my father, good communication and now this as the crown of my career,” said Pjanic.