Russian COVID-19 cases rise by 6,736 to 681,251

Russia recorded 6,736 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total to 681,251, the country’s coronavirus response center said in a statement Sunday.

The death toll rose by 134 to 10,161, while 450,750 people have recovered, including 3,871 over the last 24 hours, said the statement.

Moscow, the country’s worst-hit region, reported 650 newly-confirmed cases, taking its tally of infections to 224,860.

On Saturday, 280,347 people were still under medical observation, while more than 21 million virus tests have been conducted nationwide, Russia’s consumer rights and human well-being watchdog said Sunday in a separate statement.