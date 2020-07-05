Syria reports 20 new COVID-19 cases, 358 in total

Syria on Sunday reported 20 new COVID-19 cases as part of a daily escalation in the number of infections in the war-torn country, according to the state news agency SANA.

With the new infections, Syria has so far recorded 358 cases since March, with 126 recoveries and 13 deaths.

The infection toll is increasing in Syria on a daily basis as the government has eased the measures against the COVID-19 pandemic.

China has offered help to Syria to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

On April 15, China delivered the first batch of medical aid, including 2,016 COVID-19 test kits, to Syria. On June 4 and June 24, Syria received another two batches of medical supplies donated by China, including test kits, protective suits, masks, goggles, and infrared thermometers.

On April 23, a video-conference was held between Chinese and Syrian medical experts for sharing the experiences in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.