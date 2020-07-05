Turkey cuts off drinking water in Syria’s Hasakah: report

The Turkish forces on Sunday cut off the drinking water that feeds the Hasakah city in northeastern Syria, state news agency SANA reported.

The Turkish forces stopped the pumping of water in the al-Olouk station in the countryside of Hasakah, depriving one million people in the city from drinking water, said SANA.

SANA said the al-Olouk station is the only source of drinking water for the people in Hasakah.

The report said the Turkish forces prevented the workers in the station from accessing it on Sunday.

Turkey controls areas in northern and northeastern Syria following a campaign against the Kurdish-led militias last October.

The Syrian government has called for the withdrawal of the U.S. and Turkish forces from Syria, branding them as forces of occupation.