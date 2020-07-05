Turkish forces send reinforcement to Syria’s Idlib: monitor

A Turkish military convoy of 30 vehicles were sent Saturday to Turkish military points in Syria’s Idlib in northwestern Syria, a war monitor reported.

The military reinforcement, which combines logistics and military supplies, crossed into Syria through the Kafr Lusin crossing between Turkey and Syria, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

With the new supplies, Turkey has so far sent 4,240 military vehicles into northern Syria since a Turkish-Russian-backed cease-fire went into force in Idlib in March, added the UK-based watchdog group.

The Turkish forces and allied Syrian rebels have controlled several areas in northern and northeastern Syria following an offensive against Kurdish forces last October.

Turkey also has military observation points in Idlib as part of a deal with Russia to observe the situation in northwestern Syria.