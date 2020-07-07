7 killed in monsoon rain spell in Pakistan’s Karachi

At least seven people have been killed and scores others injured in separate rain-related accidents in Pakistan’s southern city Karachi due to the first seasonal monsoon rain on Monday, local media reported.

After weeks of extremely hot weather the residents of Karachi found solace when the first monsoon rain in the ongoing summer season poured in the port city of over 20 million people, but at the same time the unfortunate incidents of electrocution, roof collapse and uprooting of trees and billboards claimed seven lives.

Rescue teams said that most of the fatalities including those of a woman and two kids happened due to electrocution, whereas the injured included those who got hit by trees, billboards and other flying objects in the strong wind.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), rainfall up to 43 mm was recorded in the city, and it wreaked havoc in the areas where it was coupled with heavy winds.

Rescue teams said that the rainwater inundated several low-lying areas of the city, creating trouble for the residents. Road traffic was also disrupted in several areas after rainwater submerged highways and other roads.

Electric poles also uprooted in several areas of the city, resulting in hours-long suspension of electricity supply.

The provincial disaster management authority of Sindh province, where Karachi is located, issued a warning of urban flooding in parts of the city and other areas of the province.

The authority said heavy rainfall is expected in the province due to the monsoon and the residents and concerned departments of the urban areas should remain alert and take necessary precautionary measures during the forecast periods to avert any unfortunate incident.

The PMD forecast more rains on the same pattern in the city for the next two days.