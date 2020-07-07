Greece gives green light to direct flights from UK from July 15

Greece has suspended the entrance of Serbian nationals to Greece from Monday till July 15 due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in Serbia, and in parallel decided to allow the resumption of direct flights from the United Kingdom to all Greek airports from July 15, the government announced.

The decisions regarding the opening to foreign visitors from various countries are made based on experts’ recommendations, Greek government spokesperson Stelios Petsas told a regular press briefing on Monday.

Greek authorities are monitoring and evaluating constantly and closely, the development of the pandemic in Europe and in the rest of the world according to the latest epidemiological data, so as to review their policy in cooperation with European Union partners, the official explained.

Greece’s National Public Health Organization (EODY) announced Monday 43 new COVID-19 cases nationwide registered since Sunday.

The data included 20 Serbian travelers with positive test results, after sample tests at the Promachonas border crossing at the Greek-Bulgarian border, the only open land border for tourist traffic into Greece at the moment, Greek national news agency AMNA reported.

Greece has now registered 3,562 confirmed novel coronavirus cases since the outbreak began in the country on Feb. 26.

Fatalities stand at 192, with no new deaths reported on Monday, while 11 patients were currently treated in ICUs.

After a lockdown from March 23 till May 4, Greece has been gradually restarting its economy, including its tourism industry, with officials stressing that no discounts will be made in the protection of foreign visitors and locals alike.