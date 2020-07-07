Greek PM inaugurates 3 metro stations linking Athens to Piraeus

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis inaugurated on Monday three new metro stations on Line 3 which will eventually be linking Athens to the port city of Piraeus upon completion in 2022, in parallel to the current electric railways’ network.

Named after the Piraeus suburbs of Aghia Varvara, Korydallos, and Nikea, the three stations will begin operating on Tuesday.

“The first three stations of line 3 to Piraeus are a reality now, three significant, major steps of progress and development that we had promised, today are delivered,” Mitsotakis said.

“It (the project) was completed within timetables, despite the great upheaval caused by the (COVID-19) pandemic,” he said. Works are continuing within timetables in the remaining three metro stations of the line to the port as well, Mitsotakis added.

“It is estimated that 63,000 passengers daily will be using the metro and 11,000 fewer cars will be on the streets on a daily basis, meaning that carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions will be reduced by 60 tons per day,” Transport Minister Kostas Karamanlis said addressing the event.

As of Tuesday, the distance between Nikea and Syntagma will be covered in 14 minutes, and between Nikea and the Athens Airport in 55 minutes, Greek national news agency AMNA noted.

Athens Metro Line 3 now has 24 stations, which will increase to 27 in 2022.