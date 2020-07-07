Strong quake jolts western Indonesia, no tsunami warning issued

An earthquake measuring 6.1 magnitude rocked Indonesia’s western Central Java province on Tuesday morning, but was not potential to trigger a tsunami, the meteorology and geophysics agency said here.

There were no preliminary reports on casualty or damages resulted from the earthquake, the local disaster management agency disclosed.

The quake struck at 5:54 a.m. Jakarta time Tuesday (2254 GMT Monday) with the epicenter at 53 km northwest Jepara district of the province and the depth at 578 km under sea bed.

The agency did not issue a warning for tsunami.

In the nearest area to the epicenter, Jepara district, the quake did not trigger panic and cause damages or casualty, Secretary of Disaster Management Agency in Jepara District Aprilia Elisiawati told Xinhua.

“There is no building damaged and the people did not panic here,” she said.

Indonesia has been frequently jolted by earthquakes as it lies on a vulnerable quake hit zone called the “Pacific Ring of Fire.”