1 killed, 9 hospitalized in east Ukraine forest fire

One person was killed and nine others injured in a forest fire in east Ukraine’s Luhansk region, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Tuesday.

As of 5:30 p.m., the number of hospitalized people has grown to nine and one person was killed. The fire destroyed about 80 country houses and 30 residential buildings in the villages, the report said.

According to local media, the fire started because of the sweltering weather and the strong wind. The fire has engulfed about 85 hectares of forest. More than 360 firefighters and 85 units of the firefighting equipment are working at the scene.