Aviation: Finnair carries 96 pct fewer passengers in June than one year earlier

Affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of passengers carried by Finnair dropped sharply in June, the Finnish airline announced Tuesday.

The impact of the COVID-19 in June was still clearly visible in the traffic figures, Finnair noted in a press release. In June, the airline carried 55,200 passengers, which is 96 percent fewer than in the corresponding period of 2019.

The significant capacity reductions caused by the pandemic remarkably weakened all passenger-related traffic figures, which was particularly evident on flights to Asia and North Atlantic, as there were no scheduled flights to Asia and only one North Atlantic scheduled flight in June, said the airline.

The number of passengers in European traffic declined by 95.7 percent, and in domestic traffic, by 91.0 percent, it said.

The Finnish airport operator Finavia said Tuesday in a press release that the COVID-19 crisis caused passenger number to plunge in Helsinki Airport. The airport saw only 139,000 passengers between April and June, which is a 97.6 percent reduction compared to the same period in 2019.