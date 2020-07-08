Spanish researchers develop COVID-19 antibody tests

A team of researchers from the Spanish National Research Council (CSIC) has developed new antibody tests that could detect whether a person has previously been infected by the coronavirus, with an accuracy of more than 98 percent, the CSIC confirmed in a press release on Tuesday.

The research was carried out in collaboration with the Immunology Services of the La Princesa University Hospital and the La Paz University Hospital.

The press release explained that during the past four months, the research groups have been working to develop the test, which can give accurate results in around two hours.

The tests will be produced by the Spanish company Immunostep, in ELISA kit format. It is expected that Spain’s diagnostic hospitals will have these diagnostic tests within a month and a half.

Antibody tests are essential to know who has been infected with COVID-19 and picked up immunity to the disease. This is especially important when many people can be infected with COVID-19 and show only mild symptoms or be completely asymptomatic.

According to the latest data published by the Spanish Health Ministry, Spain has tallied 28,385 deaths from COVID-19 and 250,545 confirmed cases.