Visegrad Group pledges to support European efforts to return to pre-COVID-19 normalcy

The Visegrad Group (V4) will support European efforts to return to pre-COVID-19 normalcy, Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz announced on Tuesday after a meeting of the foreign ministers of the four countries.

The foreign ministers of Poland, the Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovakia met in the southern Polish town Wadowice to discuss common goals during the German presidency of the Council of the European Union (EU). The meeting follows a similar one in the Polish capital Warsaw last Friday between the prime ministers of these countries to mark the start of the Polish Presidency of the Visegrad Group.

During their meeting, the V4 ministers agreed that the group should continue to be an advocate for the interests of Central Europe, and remain a policy-coordinating tool for the V4 member states, Czaputowicz noted.

“We have agreed to support the German presidency during these tough times, so the European Union can get back on track when it comes to economic development and pushing through needed reforms,” Czaputowicz said, adding “The central theme of our presidency is a return to normality, to get out of this pandemic-induced crisis.”

The four foreign ministers also said they would continue to advocate for the Western Balkans in their EU integration efforts.