Lebanon arrests 15 over attempted illegal escape to Cyprus by sea

The Lebanese army arrested on Friday 15 women and children over their attempt to illegally escape from Lebanon to Cyprus by sea, a statement by the Lebanese army reported.

The 15 people who include 14 Syrian nationals and one Lebanese were arrested in northern Lebanon.

They were referred to judicial bodies for further investigations and other legal procedures.

A big number of Syrians residing in Lebanon are suffering from dire financial circumstances, prompting them to try and escape to other countries seeking better living conditions.