Netherlands to bring Russia before European Court of Human Rights over downing of Flight MH17

The Dutch government on Friday decided to bring Russia before the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) “for its role in the downing of Flight MH17.”

“By submitting an inter-State application, the government is sharing all available and relevant information about the downing of Flight MH17 with the ECtHR,” the Dutch government stated, adding “The contents of the inter-State application will also be incorporated into the Netherlands’ intervention in the individual applications submitted by the victims’ next of kin against Russia to the ECtHR. By taking this course of action the government is offering maximum support to these individual cases.”

“Achieving justice for 298 victims of the downing of Flight MH17 is and will remain the government’s highest priority,” said Dutch Minister of Foreign Affairs Stef Blok in a press release. “By taking this step today — bringing a case before the ECtHR and thus supporting the applications of the next of kin as much as we can — we are moving closer to this goal.”

Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 crashed in the conflict zone in eastern Ukraine on July 17, 2014, while flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur. All 298 people on board died, including 196 Dutch citizens.

A report published by the Joint Investigation Team (JIT), which comprises of representatives from the governments of the Netherlands, Australia, Malaysia, Belgium and Ukraine, in September 2016 alleged that the plane was shot down by a Russian-made Buk missile fired from a region in eastern Ukraine controlled by independence-seeking insurgents.

Russia has denied any involvement in the downing of MH17.