Turkey’s opposition municipalities ban fireworks in celebrations

Some municipalities belonging to the main opposition party in Turkey on Friday banned the use of fireworks at celebrations following two explosions that recently rocked the northwestern part of the country.

The municipalities, including Istanbul, the capital Ankara, and the western city of Izmir, declared the decision one by one on their social media accounts.

Speaking to reporters at an event, Ekrem Imamoglu, mayor of Turkey’s biggest city of Istanbul, announced that the firework shows are now over in the city.

On July 3, a massive blast occurred at a firework factory in Sakarya province, killing seven people and injuring 122.

In less than a week, on Thursday, another explosion happened on a truck, which was transferring some explosive materials loaded from the same factory, leaving three Turkish gendarmerie forces killed, and 12 people wounded.

“Fireworks celebrations from now on would remind us of our painful losses in Sakarya,” Imamoglu said. “Therefore, we will no longer use any fireworks at any of our events. ”

Imamoglu added that he would discuss the issue with the governor of the city for a more widespread resolution.

The Ankara Metropolitan Municipality also announced that the use of fireworks and pyrotechnic items in various openings, social events, special days, and celebrations are banned.