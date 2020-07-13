Argentina’s nationwide COVID-19 infections reaches 100,166

Argentina’s nationwide COVID-19 infections reached 100,166 after 2,657 new cases were reported in the previous 24 hours, the country’s Ministry of Health said on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the country’s death toll from COVID-19 stood at 1,845 and over 700 people are in intensive care, it added.

Argentina has introduced a ban on commercial flights through Sept. 1 to stem the spread of the virus.

Despite the rise in infections, the shutdown in the Buenos Aires area, the most populated region of the country, is scheduled to end on Friday. Authorities are still mulling over what restrictions will remain in place.