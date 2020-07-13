Malaysia’s parliament to look at Covid recovery options

Malaysia’s lower house of parliament reconvened on Monday for its third session of the year as the government led by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin is expected to table bills on economic recovery amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

This session will last 25 days till Aug. 27 and will also see several bills being tabled, including the COVID-19 Temporary Measures Bill to minimize the economic, social and industrial impact of the outbreak.

Amendments to the country’s road and transportation laws involving those driving under the influence of alcohol, are also expected to be tabled, after a rise in fatalities caused by drink-driving.

Two important finance-related supplementary supply bills are also expected to be presented.

Muhyiddin’s ruling coalition is expected to move a motion to change the speaker and deputy speaker of the lower house of the parliament, which would serve as a potential test of the coalition’s majority at the house, after Muhyiddin became the prime minister in March following the abrupt resignation of his predecessor Mahathir Mohamad.

Mahathir has also sought to table a motion of non-confidence against Muhyiddin during the session.