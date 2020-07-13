Mexico overtakes Italy with fourth-highest COVID-19 death toll

Mexico has overtaken Italy to be the country with the fourth-highest COVID-19 death toll in the world, according to data from the Mexican Health Ministry.

The ministry on Sunday confirmed 276 new deaths over the last 24 hours, taking the country’s total deaths to 35,006, while the death toll in Italy is 34,954.

The ministry also confirmed 4,482 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the nationwide tally to 299,750.

The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

The epidemic in Mexico could last until next April, Mexico’s Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said earlier last week.