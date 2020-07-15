Los Angeles County reports highest single-day increase of COVID-19 cases

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Tuesday confirmed 4,244 new cases of COVID-19 and 2,103 people are currently hospitalized, both at record levels.

As of Tuesday, official data showed that a total of 140,307 infections were found in the most populous county in the United States with a population of over 10 million. Based on testing results available for over 1,387,000 individuals, the figure means 9 percent of all people tested positive.

Tuesday’s highest-ever number of new cases came on the same day that California reported 7,346 cases, the fourth day in the past two weeks when the state saw over 7,000 new cases in 24 hours. Test positivity rate for the Golden State at large is 7.1 percent over a 14-day average.

California Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday announced one of the most sweeping rollbacks of any state’s reopening plans, saying the state made the decision because “COVID-19 cases continue to spread at alarming rates.”

According to the new order, most indoor business operations in Los Angeles County must be closed from Monday, including bars, fitness centers, theaters, hair salons and malls among others.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti also warned Monday the second largest city in the country is on the verge of another shutdown since the city’s color-coded system monitoring local risk of COVID-19 pandemic showed it stands at orange level.

If the indicator rises up again and reaches the red level, local residents will only be allowed to leave their homes for work or essential tasks.

“We are on the border of going to red,” Garcetti said during an online briefing. “It is up to all of us to make sure that we don’t.”